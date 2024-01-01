Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729188Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Black and White Indian Bird, (one of a pair) painting in high resolution. MoreA Black and White Indian Bird, (one of a pair) painting in high resolution. Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 869 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2534 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2966 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2966 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.77 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now