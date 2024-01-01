rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

  • Helmingham herbal and bestiary (1500) vintage mythical creatures illustration. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced