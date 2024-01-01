rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729335
Stapler stationery collage element, isolated image psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stapler stationery collage element, isolated image psd

More

Stapler stationery collage element, isolated image psd

More
Premium

View personal and business license

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Stapler stationery png sticker, transparent background
    PNG
  • Stapler, office equipment, stationery isolated image
    Photo