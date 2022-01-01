https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819496Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextCanvas frame mockup, aesthetic home decor psdMorePremiumID : 7819496View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3305 x 3305 px | 300 dpi | 219.07 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3305 x 3305 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Canvas frame mockup, aesthetic home decor psdMore