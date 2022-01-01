https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gold tree silhouette psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 7824859View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 6223 x 3111 px | 300 dpi | 191.76 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6223 x 3111 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage gold tree silhouette psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More