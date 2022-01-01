https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gold rafting man psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 7911340View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3538 x 2831 px | 300 dpi | 94.16 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3538 x 2831 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage gold rafting man psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More