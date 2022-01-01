https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911368Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gold botanical element png on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 7911368View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2578 x 2062 pxCompatible with :Vintage gold botanical element png on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More