https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931654Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai’s Japanese joggler, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 7931654View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 3442 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 3442 px | 300 dpi | 47.3 MBFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai’s Japanese joggler, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More