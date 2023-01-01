https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962850Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextOktoberfest celebration png sticker, hands cheering beer remix, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 7962850View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxCompatible with :Oktoberfest celebration png sticker, hands cheering beer remix, transparent backgroundMore