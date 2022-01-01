https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7999201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gold bamboo psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 7999201View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 163.31 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage gold bamboo psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More