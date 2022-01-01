https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7999492Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Hokusai's gold flower png on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 7999492View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3333 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Vintage Hokusai's gold flower png on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More