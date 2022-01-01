https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002966Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese teapot, gold object illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8002966View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4200 x 4200 px | 300 dpi | 158.04 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4200 x 4200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese teapot, gold object illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More