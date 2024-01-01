https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8013204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama is a white, limestone building resting on a granite base, built in the relatively austere Neo-Classical Revival style Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8013204View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1080 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1380 x 1534 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1380 x 1534 px | 300 dpi | 12.14 MBFree Download The John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama is a white, limestone building resting on a granite base, built in the relatively austere Neo-Classical Revival style More