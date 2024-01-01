rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8013204
The John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama is a white, limestone building resting on a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama is a white, limestone building resting on a granite base, built in the relatively austere Neo-Classical Revival style

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8013204

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama is a white, limestone building resting on a granite base, built in the relatively austere Neo-Classical Revival style

More