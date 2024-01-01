https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8018593Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A scene during a most unusual Carnival season, leading to what would normally have been the annual Mardi Gras (or "Fat Tuesday") celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8018593View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 877 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2558 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4992 x 3648 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4992 x 3648 px | 300 dpi | 104.27 MBFree Download A scene during a most unusual Carnival season, leading to what would normally have been the annual Mardi Gras (or "Fat Tuesday") celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana More