https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The Grand Theatre in downtown Grand Island, Nebraska, opened in 1937 as an opulent movie theater on the site of the previous New Grand Theatre that was destroyed in a fire the year before Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8028473View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1173 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3422 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5599 x 5726 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5599 x 5726 px | 300 dpi | 183.47 MBFree Download The Grand Theatre in downtown Grand Island, Nebraska, opened in 1937 as an opulent movie theater on the site of the previous New Grand Theatre that was destroyed in a fire the year before More