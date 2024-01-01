rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028473
The Grand Theatre in downtown Grand Island, Nebraska, opened in 1937 as an opulent movie theater on the site of the previous New Grand Theatre that was destroyed in a fire the year before

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8028473

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

