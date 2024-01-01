rawpixel
Sign for the old Route 66 soda fountain in Baxter Springs, one of only two small towns, Galena is the other, in the ever-so-brief (just 11-mile) segment of historic U.S. Route 66 that's in Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

