rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032653
This rendition of a flying saucer and its friendly-looking "pilot" doesn't cause much of a stir in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

This rendition of a flying saucer and its friendly-looking "pilot" doesn't cause much of a stir in in Socorro, a small city in central New Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8032653

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

This rendition of a flying saucer and its friendly-looking "pilot" doesn't cause much of a stir in in Socorro, a small city in central New Mexico

More