https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034006Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A depiction of the namesake of the Santo Nino de Atocha Chapel, built in 1857 in Chimayo, a New Mexico village on the "High Road" through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8034006View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 734 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2140 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5152 x 8426 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5152 x 8426 px | 300 dpi | 248.45 MBFree Download A depiction of the namesake of the Santo Nino de Atocha Chapel, built in 1857 in Chimayo, a New Mexico village on the "High Road" through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains More