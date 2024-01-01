rawpixel
A depiction of the namesake of the Santo Nino de Atocha Chapel, built in 1857 in Chimayo, a New Mexico village on the "High Road" through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8034006

View CC0 License

