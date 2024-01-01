https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037594Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Neon sign for Luke's 32 Bridge restaurant and bar in the raucous Lower Broadway district of Nashville, the capital city of the mid-South U.S. state of Tennessee Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8037594View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 834 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2433 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4026 x 5792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4026 x 5792 px | 300 dpi | 133.46 MBFree Download Neon sign for Luke's 32 Bridge restaurant and bar in the raucous Lower Broadway district of Nashville, the capital city of the mid-South U.S. state of Tennessee More