rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039540
The old White Horse Bar, part of the 1929 Pawnee Hotel (originally the Yancy Hotel) in North Platte…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The old White Horse Bar, part of the 1929 Pawnee Hotel (originally the Yancy Hotel) in North Platte, a key city in southwest Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8039540

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The old White Horse Bar, part of the 1929 Pawnee Hotel (originally the Yancy Hotel) in North Platte, a key city in southwest Nebraska

More