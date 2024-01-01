https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Scene in Custer State Park, a popular and scenic hiking, biking, and fishing destination in southwest South Dakota Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8040305View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8450 x 5634 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8450 x 5634 px | 300 dpi | 272.47 MBFree Download Scene in Custer State Park, a popular and scenic hiking, biking, and fishing destination in southwest South Dakota More