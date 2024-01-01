rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040466
Lagoon-side view of the 26-story-tall Sunsphere, the signature landmark of the 1982 World's Fair, and the surrounding World's Fair Park, in Knoxville, the principal city in eastern Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8040466

View CC0 License

