rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040612
A colored-glass motif above a door inside the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, a Roman Catholic…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A colored-glass motif above a door inside the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, a Roman Catholic cathedral and parish church in Bismarck, the capital city of North Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8040612

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A colored-glass motif above a door inside the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, a Roman Catholic cathedral and parish church in Bismarck, the capital city of North Dakota

More