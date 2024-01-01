rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040615
Superheroes get their day on this mural in Maryville, a small college town south of larger Knoxville in eastern Tennessee
Superheroes get their day on this mural in Maryville, a small college town south of larger Knoxville in eastern Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8040615

Superheroes get their day on this mural in Maryville, a small college town south of larger Knoxville in eastern Tennessee

