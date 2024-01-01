rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041056
Neon sign for the Surf Station store, which sells surfboards, wetsuits, and beachwear in St. Augustine, Florida

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041056

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

