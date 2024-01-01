https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041114Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Entrance sign to the Bowl Arena bowling alley in Terrytown, a small city between the bigger cities of Scottsbluff and Gering in southwest Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041114View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 802 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2340 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4383 x 6556 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4383 x 6556 px | 300 dpi | 164.45 MBFree Download Entrance sign to the Bowl Arena bowling alley in Terrytown, a small city between the bigger cities of Scottsbluff and Gering in southwest Nebraska More