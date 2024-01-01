rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Welcome mural in Galena, one of only two small towns (Baxter Springs is the other) in the ever-so…
Welcome mural in Galena, one of only two small towns (Baxter Springs is the other) in the ever-so-brief (just 11-mile) segment of historic U.S. Route 66 that's in Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041174

View CC0 License

