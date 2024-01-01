https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041223Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Time and rust have nearly obscured the name of the motel mentioned on this old sign (it was the Plaza), near Minatare, Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041223View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2541 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9622 x 13254 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9622 x 13254 px | 300 dpi | 729.8 MBFree Download Time and rust have nearly obscured the name of the motel mentioned on this old sign (it was the Plaza), near Minatare, Nebraska More