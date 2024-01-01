rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041223
Time and rust have nearly obscured the name of the motel mentioned on this old sign (it was the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Time and rust have nearly obscured the name of the motel mentioned on this old sign (it was the Plaza), near Minatare, Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041223

View CC0 License

Time and rust have nearly obscured the name of the motel mentioned on this old sign (it was the Plaza), near Minatare, Nebraska

More