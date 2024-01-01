https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041341Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha, Nebraska's largest city Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041341View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2345 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8088 x 5419 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8088 x 5419 px | 300 dpi | 250.85 MBFree Download The Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha, Nebraska's largest city More