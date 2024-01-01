rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041402
This aptly strong and sturdy figure stands outside the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 49 building in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041402

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

