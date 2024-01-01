rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Two Coca-Cola signs dominate one side of the 1888 McPherson Opera House in McPherson, Kansas, which…
Two Coca-Cola signs dominate one side of the 1888 McPherson Opera House in McPherson, Kansas, which was founded in 1872 and named after Union Civil War General James Birdseye McPherson

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8041413

Editorial use only

