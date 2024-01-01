https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Two Coca-Cola signs dominate one side of the 1888 McPherson Opera House in McPherson, Kansas, which was founded in 1872 and named after Union Civil War General James Birdseye McPherson Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041413View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1069 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3117 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6576 x 5857 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6576 x 5857 px | 300 dpi | 220.41 MBFree Download Two Coca-Cola signs dominate one side of the 1888 McPherson Opera House in McPherson, Kansas, which was founded in 1872 and named after Union Civil War General James Birdseye McPherson More