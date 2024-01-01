rawpixel
The Memphis Art Project's "You are the universe" mural in the Overton Square arts and entertainment district in midtown Memphis, Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041431

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

