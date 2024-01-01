rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041445
The San Francisco de Asís Mission Church in Ranchos de Taos, a small town four miles south of Taos…
The San Francisco de Asís Mission Church in Ranchos de Taos, a small town four miles south of Taos, New Mexico that has essentially become an adjoined suburb of the larger city

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8041445

View CC0 License

