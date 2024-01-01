rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041499
Now long-closed and minus its wheels and adjacent cowboy figure, this old gas station in Milford…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Now long-closed and minus its wheels and adjacent cowboy figure, this old gas station in Milford, Nebraska, was long touted as "the World's Largest Covered Wagon"

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041499

View CC0 License

Now long-closed and minus its wheels and adjacent cowboy figure, this old gas station in Milford, Nebraska, was long touted as "the World's Largest Covered Wagon"

More