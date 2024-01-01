https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041501Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Somewhat obscured in this town mural is the name of the town in Smyrna, an exurban town near Nashville in Rutherford County, Tennessee Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041501View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 546 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1593 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8551 x 3893 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8551 x 3893 px | 300 dpi | 190.53 MBFree Download Somewhat obscured in this town mural is the name of the town in Smyrna, an exurban town near Nashville in Rutherford County, Tennessee More