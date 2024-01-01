https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A Ferris wheel called, simply, "The Wheel," is part of the complex at the repurposed 1894 St. Louis Union Station in the Missouri city Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041513View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 953 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2781 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5719 x 4544 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5719 x 4544 px | 300 dpi | 148.77 MBFree Download A Ferris wheel called, simply, "The Wheel," is part of the complex at the repurposed 1894 St. Louis Union Station in the Missouri city More