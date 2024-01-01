https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041541Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A postcard-style mural greeting in Wichita, which, although having only about 385,000 residents, is the largest city in the Midwest-U.S. city of Kansas Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041541View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 691 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2015 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6533 x 3762 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6533 x 3762 px | 300 dpi | 140.65 MBFree Download A postcard-style mural greeting in Wichita, which, although having only about 385,000 residents, is the largest city in the Midwest-U.S. city of Kansas More