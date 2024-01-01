rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041609
The Freedom Eagle Sculpture, part of the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in Columbus, Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

