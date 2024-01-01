https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The Freedom Eagle Sculpture, part of the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in Columbus, Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041609View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5687 x 8530 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5687 x 8530 px | 300 dpi | 277.64 MBFree Download The Freedom Eagle Sculpture, part of the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in Columbus, Nebraska More