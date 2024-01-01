https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041667Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A classic red hay barn on the Hickory Hill Farms property in Cannon County, Tennessee, near Readyville Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041667View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 741 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2162 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8071 x 4985 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8071 x 4985 px | 300 dpi | 230.28 MBFree Download A classic red hay barn on the Hickory Hill Farms property in Cannon County, Tennessee, near Readyville More