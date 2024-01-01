rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041725
The nearby city as art letters at the Camino Real Imports and Gift Shop on the road between Taos…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The nearby city as art letters at the Camino Real Imports and Gift Shop on the road between Taos, New Mexico, and the Royal Gorge Bridge over the Rio Grande, seven miles out of town

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041725

View CC0 License

The nearby city as art letters at the Camino Real Imports and Gift Shop on the road between Taos, New Mexico, and the Royal Gorge Bridge over the Rio Grande, seven miles out of town

More