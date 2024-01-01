rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041786
The "Meeting in Missouri" along the historic, mostly two-lane, U.S. Route 66 in Cuba, Missouri, named after the island of Cuba in 1857 for reasons that are murky today

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041786

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

