https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A scene during a most unusual Carnival season, leading to what would normally have been the annual Mardi Gras (or "Fat Tuesday") celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041789View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10372 x 10368 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10372 x 10368 px | 300 dpi | 615.42 MBFree Download A scene during a most unusual Carnival season, leading to what would normally have been the annual Mardi Gras (or "Fat Tuesday") celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana More