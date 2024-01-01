https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041814Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A scene during a most unusual Carnival season, leading to what would normally have been the annual Mardi Gras (or "Fat Tuesday") celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8041814View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 832 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12722 x 8823 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12722 x 8823 px | 300 dpi | 642.34 MBFree Download A scene during a most unusual Carnival season, leading to what would normally have been the annual Mardi Gras (or "Fat Tuesday") celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana More