Gravestones at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, along the old Oregon and Mormon emigrants heading…
Gravestones at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, along the old Oregon and Mormon emigrants heading west in the late 19th Century in Maxwell, Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8041970

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

