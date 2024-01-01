rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Dorothy character and a "munchkin" at the Oz Museum in Wamego, a small town near Manhattan, Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8041996

View CC0 License

