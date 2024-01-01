rawpixel
This outer-space-themed art on the entrance wall of the Space Aliens Grill & Bar in Fargo, North…
This outer-space-themed art on the entrance wall of the Space Aliens Grill & Bar in Fargo, North Dakota, a city on the state's eastern border with Minnesota, wraps around to another side as well

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

This outer-space-themed art on the entrance wall of the Space Aliens Grill & Bar in Fargo, North Dakota, a city on the state's eastern border with Minnesota, wraps around to another side as well

