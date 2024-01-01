rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042044
An eye-catcher inside Wall Drug Store, one of the world's most humble, yet thriving, tourist attractions in desolate Wall, South Dakota (2020 population, 881)

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042044

View CC0 License

