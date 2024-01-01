rawpixel
A downtown corner that includes a mural depicting scenes on the Missouri River in Yankton, a small city on that river and the Nebraska border in the southeast corner of South Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

Editorial use only

