https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042361
Bridal shop in a historic brick building in the Frenchtown district of St. Charles, now a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, but originally the state's first capital from 1881 to 1826

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042361

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

