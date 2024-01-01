rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042460
Entrance and marquee of the Capitol Theatre, now (as of 2021) a wedding venue in Maryville, a small college town south of larger Knoxville in eastern Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042460

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

